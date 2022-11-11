DIASPORAWORLD

Student from Andhra dies in Australia car crash

NewsWire
0
0

Sai Rohit Paladugu, a 27 year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot after his car crashed into a tree in Australia’s Victoria state, media reports said.

Paladugu, who came to Australia in 2017 to pursue higher studies, was a resident of Polakala Yellampally village in Chittoor district, the Herald Sun reported.

Victoria police believe the car was travelling north on the Goulburn Valley Highway on November 3 when it left the road and struck a tree near the Hume Freeway interchange.

They are still investigating and are yet to determine what time the collision occurred.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au, the NCR Review reported.

Friends said Paladugu was also working to help his mother and to pay off the education loan taken to come to Australia.

His father had already passed, and he was the sole bread earner.

To support his family, more than $65,000 have been raised through a fundraiser, which is being carried out by Telugu Association Of Australia, SBS Tamil reported.

20221111-120805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No fee for Oman Indians who lost their passports in Cyclone...

    Report says Canada exploiting Indian students for ‘cheap labour’

    LS Speaker starts helpline, contacts 100 students in Ukraine

    Kanpur-born CEO to invest $100 bn, create 50,000 jobs in NY