Student from Gujarat dies in tragic car crash in Australia

A woman, who had arrived on a student visa to Australia from Gujarat, died on the spot following a car crash on the Sydney’s south-western outskirts, police said.

Riya Ramjibhai Patel, believed to be in her twenties, was travelling from Sydney to Wollongong with her friends on April 16 when the driver lost control of the cab, which rolled over near Picton Road, at Wilton.

On arrival, officers from Camden Police Area Command were told that a car allegedly swerved to avoid another car and rolled.

Despite the efforts of responding police and paramedics, Riya who was sitting at the rear seat of the car that rolled, could not be saved, the New South Wales Police said in a statement.

The driver of the car that rolled and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment and for mandatory testing.

A crime scene has been established, and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash, the police statement said.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been set up by Riya’s cousin to repatriate her mortal remains to Gujarat, and cover her student loan and other miscellaneous expenses.

