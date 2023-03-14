INDIALIFESTYLE

Student groups protest at TSPSC office over exam paper leak

Student and youth wings of various opposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday tried to lay siege to the office of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to protest over the leakage of question paper.

Tension prevailed at the TSPSC office in Nampally area here when workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) barged into the premises by scaling the boundary wall.

The protesters damaged the TSPSC Board. Police had a tough time controlling the protesters.

Carrying BJYM flags and raising slogans, the protesters clashed with the policemen who had erected barricades.

Demanding suspension of TSPSC chairman and secretary, activists of the youth wing of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) also staged protest. Police detained the protesters who tried to barge into office premises and shifted them to a police station.

The protesters also demanded a thorough investigation into all exams held by TSPSC in the recent past. They demanded stringent action against those involved in paper leakage.

The BJYM leaders alleged that the government is playing with the lives of the unemployed by failing to check paper leakage.

Student groups also staged protests in Osmania University, demanding action against the TSPSC chairman.

Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested nine persons, including two employees of TSPSC and a police constable for leakage of question paper of the examination conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer in various departments.

The TSPSC had conducted the examination on March 5 for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments. A total of 55,000 candidates had written the exam.

As the two employees TSPSC allegedly copied folders containing the question papers of various exams from computers in the confidential section, the Commission already postponed recruitment examinations to posts of Town Planning Building Overseer scheduled on March 12 and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16.

The Commission is scheduled to meet later in the day to take a decision on cancelling the exam held on March 5 and conduct re-exam.

