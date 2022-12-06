INDIA

Student held with revolver in Gujarat’s Vadodara

The Election static surveillance squad team in Gujarat has arrested a student with an unlicensed weapon, sources said on Tuesday.

He was arrested under various sections of arms act, and violation of public order.

In his complaint with the Nikol police station, the Static surveillance team head and executive magistrate Himanshu Parmar stated that his team intercepted a car at Thakkarnagar square. While checking, they found a pistol-like weapon under the driver’s seat. Kalp Pandya was driving the car and on being questioned, he accepted that the weapon belonged to him.

Parmar further said when the police personnel accompanying him asked for the weapon license, Kalp told them that he does not have one. The market value of the weapon is around Rs 2 lakh.

Kalp was accompanied by two other youths and a middle aged woman. All the four belong to Manjalpur area of Vadodara city and had come to Ahmedabad city on some personal work.

Static surveillance team handed over Kalp and weapon to Nikol police.

Police Inspector K D Jaat is investigating the case.

