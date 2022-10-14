INDIA

Student hospitalised after forced to do 200 situps in Gujarat school

A Class 10 student had to be hospitalised after he was allegedly made to do 200 sit ups as punishment by a teacher here, sources said on Friday.

He is undergoing treatment at a Rajkot hospital, where doctors have diagnosed swelling in his kidneys.

District Education Officer Rajesh Dodiya has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He told IANS that he learnt about the punishment given to class X student Karan in Saraswati school in Una taluka through social media. He has ordered the Education Inspector to inquire into the allegations.

School principal D.K. Vaja and the teacher have claimed that it is a 15-day-old incident, but denied that the student was made to do 200 sit ups. Yet, the department will inquire into allegations impartially, and if any substance is found in the allegations, a police complaint will be filed against the teacher.

Karan’s father Maheshgiri told the media that about a week or ten days ago, upon returning from school, his son complained of muscle cramps on the legs and was constantly vomiting. He was rushed to a private hospital but the doctors referred him to a doctor in Rajkot, where the primary diagnoses revealed swelling in his kidneys.

He has demanded action against the teacher and school principal.

