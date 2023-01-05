INDIA

Student jumps to death from JNTU building in Anantapur

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on Thursday allegedly died by suicide by jumping off hostel building in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur.

Chanakya Nanda Reddy (19) jumped off Ellora hostel building at JNTU campus and died on the spot, police said, adding that his body has been shifted to Government General Hospital for autopsy.

Hailing from Udayagiri in Nellore district, Nanda Reddy was a second year Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) student. According to his classmates, he was a bright student who scored 9.8 GPA in the first year.

According to Nanda Reddy’s classmates, he seemed happy on Wednesday night. They were shocked to learn in the morning that he ended his life. He had sent parting message ‘Bye’ to his friends before taking the extreme step.

The reasons for the student’s suicide are not known. The JNTU authorities have informed his family.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

This is the second such incident at JNTU in eight days. A fourth-year engineering student at JNTU Hyderabad had jumped to death from classroom building in the campus.

E. Meghana Reddy (21), a computer science student, committed suicide on December 28.

She had been suffering from depression and was under treatment for the same.

20230105-134206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India denies reports of stoppage of financial aid to Sri Lanka

    ‘Governor third-class’: Chhatrapati’s irate descendent hits out at Koshyari

    Delhi night curfew: Who is exempted and how to get e-pass

    400 infected with UK-, SA-, Brazil-Covid-19 mutant in India