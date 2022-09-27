One student died while around 10 reportedly got injured after a private bus carrying around 40-45 school children overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Tuesday.

The student, who died on spot, has been identified as Shailendra Kimar, a Class 9 student of Lakshya Public School in Sagar district. The condition of three other students was reported to be critical and they are being treated at a hospital in the district, police said.

“School bus carrying nearly 40-45 students, met with the accident around 8 a.m. near Chandrakar village on Rahatgarh-Khurai road. A 14-year-old child died on spot, while three were critically injured,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar, Tarun Nayak said.

Anand Raj, SHO of Rahatgarh police station said during the preliminary investigation it has learnt that the incident occurred due to over-speeding. “Children said the driver was talking on phone while he was driving the bus at high speed, due to which he lost control and the bus overturned. All children have been rushed to nearby hospitals,” Raj said.

The incident was first noticed by locals, who jumped into action to rescue children in the bus. Meanwhile, local police were informed and all were taken to the nearby hospitals. Later, district collector and SP also reached the spot.

“FIR has been registered against the bus owner and the driver. Action would be taken on the basis of outcome of further investigation,” Sagar SP further said.

Meanwhile, transport minister in Madhya Pradesh, Govind Singh Rajput directed the administration to the investigate matter and take strict action against bus operator.

