A student was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a university in Albuquerque, the largest city in the US state of New Mexico, said authorities.

The incident took place on Saturday at the University of New Mexico (UNM), reports Xinhua news agency

The 19-year-old casualty was a UNM student and the 21-year-old injured is a basketball player of the New Mexico State University (NMSU), said local media.

The shooting happened near Alvarado Hall, a student dormitory on its main campus, according to the UNM.

There was an altercation between the victim and the injured player at about 3 a.m.on Saturday, and both sustained gunshot wounds, said the local media.

“This is not an active shooter,” said the Albuquerque Police Department, adding that the shooting was “a singular incident” and not a threat to other students on campus.

The universities and Albuquerque police are investigating the shooting.

