Student Malaika, guru Terence reunite after 20 years

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Dancing diva Malaika Arora is thrilled about judging a reality show along with choreographer Terence Lewis, who was her guru almost 20 years ago.

The two along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor will judge “India’s Best Dancer”.

Malaika said: “It is my honour that Sony Entertainment Television has given me the opportunity to be a judge on ‘India’s Best Dancer’. There is a special reason that I am thankful to the show and that’s because I will be judging it along with Terence who was my guru almost 20 years ago while I was learning how to dance. He was a legend then and he is a legend today.”

Terence too has some kind words for his former student. “Malaika Arora is truly a diva when it comes to glamour, dance and expressions, no one can beat her I believe.”

“Today when I recall, 20 years is a long time, she was passionate then and she still carries the same grace today also. I am looking forward to the show and I am sure we are only going to be looking at the best of best,” he added.

The show will be launched later this month.

