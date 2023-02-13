INDIALIFESTYLE

Student of IIIT Idupulapaya in Andhra dies by suicide

A girl student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district has died by suicide.

She was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday. A final year engineering student, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

The reason for the student’s extreme step was not known. Police were trying to find out if she left a suicide note.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and took up investigation.

Hailing from Rayachoti in Annamayya district, the girl was staying in the hostel on the campus of IIIT, also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Krishna University in Vijayawada on Monday when students launched a protest demanding compensation for two students who were injured due to electric shock on the campus.

The students sat on protest and tried to disrupt the ongoing examinations. They demanded that the university authorities complete construction of the hostel at the earliest.

20230213-155604

