Student protests, CAA & NRC to dominate CWC meet

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting slated for Saturday later here will see most of the discussion focussed on JNU-Jamia unrest and the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population Register (NPR).

The meeting at 3.30 p.m., to be held in the party headquarters, will also discuss the state of the economy ahead of the upcoming Union Budget on February 1.

The party has sought removal of the Vice Chancellor and the Delhi Police Commissioner for alleged connivance with the right wing ABVP during the JNU violence.

The party has extended its support to the anti-CAA protests, and has shown solidarity with the student bodies, who are spearheading the demonstrations.

Sources said the Congress will come up with a detailed plan on these issues and a statement regarding the ongoing ‘unrest’ in the country and high handedness of the government.

Sources said the chief ministers of the Congress-led state governments were likely to formally oppose the present format of the NPR, but the final decision will depend on the CWC resolution.

With the CAA officially enforced on Friday, the party may call a meet of its chief ministers to formalise the strategy on the NPR.

–IANS

