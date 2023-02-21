INDIA

Student sets record with thermocol car model

A student of Master of Visual Arts in sculpture from the Arts College in Lucknow has got an entry into India Book of Records for making a room-sized vintage car model with thermocol.

The student Shivam made the car in January this year with the aim to register it as the biggest thermocol vintage car model ever made.

Shivam did part time job of decoration in a city mall to pool money for his dream project of making a realistic thermocol model of a room-size Bugatti car in his hostel room on the Arts College campus.

The car has won the award for the ‘largest thermocol model of vintage car’ made by an individual category.

