INDIALIFESTYLE

Student shoots female classmate dead before killing self at Shiv Nadar University

NewsWire
0
0

A 22-year-old student allegedly shot his female classmate dead before killing himself from the same gun at a well-known university on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at Shiv Nadar University located on NH-91, near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo, identified as Anuj and Neha, was pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and were in third year.

The woman was a resident of Kanpur while the accused was from Amroha.

The police said: “Both were last seen together near the canteen between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. They were engaged in a conversation and even hugged each other. While leaving, the youth sudeenly pulled out a pistol and shot the girl. He later killed himself by shooting in his head at the boys’ hostel.”

The police said: “The whole incident happened inside the college campus. The boy and the girl were close friends for quite some time.

From the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused shot his friend after they got involved in an argument, the police added.

20230518-183402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi in Kathmandu to attend wedding ceremony

    Five held for bid to blackmail MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

    ‘We are apolitical’: SC directs states to register cases against all...

    Our development has shut accounts of many: PM Modi