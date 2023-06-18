INDIA

‘Student stabbed outside Aryabhatta College was an aspiring model’ (Ld)

Nikhil Chauhan, the 19-year-old first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science from the School of Open Learning (SOL) at Delhi University who was stabbed to death by three individuals outside Aryabhatta College on Sunday, was an aspiring model and recently worked in an album, a source said.

According to the source, Nikhil wanted to make his career by working in private albums, and his parents were also supportive of his modelling career. He was stabbed to death on Sunday while he was going back home after attending his classes.

A police officer said they received a call from Charak Palika Hospital regarding the incident.

The caller informed the police that a student with stab wounds on his chest had been brought to the hospital and was pronounced dead by the doctors.

“A team was dispatched and it was learnt that Nikhil Chauhan, a resident of Paschim Vihar, had been admitted. He was brought from Arya Bhatta College,” said the police.

Upon inquiry, the police further learned that Nikhil was a first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science at the SOL.

Around seven days ago, one of the SOL students in the college had misbehaved with Nikhil’s girlfriend.

“Today, around 12.30 p.m., the same student who had misbehaved with Nikhil’s girlfriend, along with his three associates, met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him in the chest,” said the official.

The police have registered a case of murder in connection with this incident and are investigating the matter.

