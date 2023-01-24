A 17-year-old student was injured after he was stabbed on his head outside a tuition centre in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night and the injured Abhishek is undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

The official said a PCR call that a boy was being beaten and having a head injury was received at 8.43 p.m and subsequently PCR calls regarding the stabbing were also received.

“A police team reached the spot and on initial enquiry it was revealed that A.D. Mahesh runs a tuition centre for students of classes 1 to 12 in the area. The alleged persons Shishpal (25) and a juvenile used to make noise in front of the tuition centre on a regular basis,” the official said.

“On Monday when Shishpal started making noise, abusing passersby and creating nuisance again, Mahesh tried to pacify him. Shishpal instead of keeping peace started abusing and scuffling with Mahesh after which students of the tuition centre came outside to save their teacher.”

The juvenile rushed there with a knife and gave it to Shishpal who started stabbing the victim on his head repeatedly.

“This resulted in the victim becoming unconscious and falling on the ground. Both the assailants rushed inside their house. Abhishek was shifted to the Majeedia hospital from where he was referred to the trauma centre at AIIMS,” said the official.

When a police team went to apprehend Shishpal and his younger brother, they started throwing bricks at the public from the roof of their house.

“Luckily no one was injured by these bricks. Police rushed to the roof and caught them both. Statement of Mahesh has been recorded and a case under section 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway,” the official added.

