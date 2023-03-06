INDIA

Student suicide: Telangana derecognises junior college

Acting tough on the suicide of an intermediate student, the Telangana government on Monday cancelled affiliation of a corporate junior college where he was studying.

The Board of Intermediate Education announced cancellation of affiliation of Sri Chaitanya College, Narsingi, where 16-year-old Satwik hanged himself due to harassment by the Principal, incharge, teacher and others. The order will come into effect from next academic year.

The intermediate first year (Class 11) student hanged himself in the classroom after study hours on the night of February 28.

In a suicide note, the student wrote that he was taking the extreme step due to mental torture by the Principal and three others.

Based on the suicide letter and a complaint lodged by the student’s parents, police arrested Principal (Administration) Akalanakam Narasimha Chary, Principal Tiyyaguru Siva Ramakrishna Reddy, warden Kandaraboina Naresh, and Vice Principal Vontela Shoban Babu. A court sent them to judicial custody.

Police have charged the four with harassment and insulting the victim in the name of studies, thereby forcing him to take the extreme step.

Police in its remand report stated that the Principal and others used insulting words and even beat up Satwaik in front of other students, making mentally upset. On the day when the student died by suicide, his parents had come to the college meet him. After they left, Chary and Ramakrishna Reddy used foul language.

Meanwhile, the Education Department on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various private colleges to discuss ways to prevent such incidents. The Board of Intermediate Education decided to constitute a committee to control misleading advertisements by the colleges.

The officials also announced that action will be taken against the colleges conducting classes beyond the fixed hours. Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Sunil Mittal said that the biometric system will be implemented from next academic year.

