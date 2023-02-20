The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will stage a silent march in front of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) in protest against increasing suicides among students.

Recently, two students died by suicide in the premier technological institute of the country.

State president of Tamil Nadu Congress (SC Wing), M.P. Ranjith Kumar, in a statement said, “As per a recent data submitted in Parliament, from 2014 to 2021, 122 students have committed suicide in Union government institutes. Of this 71 belong to the SC, ST and OBC communities. In the same period, 34 students have committed suicide in IITs and of them 18 belonged to SC, ST and OBCs.”

Denouncing caste dominance, he said caste atrocities are taking the toll on Dalit and backward students in premium institutes of the country under the Union government.

Notably, Darshan Solanki( 18) a student of IIT- Mumbai had jumped to his death on February 12 from the seventh floor building of his hotel room in Powari, IIT- Mumbai campus.

A post graduate student in Computer Engineering at IIT- Madras, Stephen Sunny (24) had taken his life by hanging from his hostel room. Another Btech student at IIT- Madras had tried to end his life by consuming sleeping pills.

With the Congress conducting a silent protest march towards the premier institute, the issue will be discussed across the political and bureaucratic spectrum on what ails in IITs and whether students are being tormented due to their religion.

