INDIA

Student suicides: TN Congress to stage protest in front of IIT Madras

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will stage a silent march in front of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) in protest against increasing suicides among students.

Recently, two students died by suicide in the premier technological institute of the country.

State president of Tamil Nadu Congress (SC Wing), M.P. Ranjith Kumar, in a statement said, “As per a recent data submitted in Parliament, from 2014 to 2021, 122 students have committed suicide in Union government institutes. Of this 71 belong to the SC, ST and OBC communities. In the same period, 34 students have committed suicide in IITs and of them 18 belonged to SC, ST and OBCs.”

Denouncing caste dominance, he said caste atrocities are taking the toll on Dalit and backward students in premium institutes of the country under the Union government.

Notably, Darshan Solanki( 18) a student of IIT- Mumbai had jumped to his death on February 12 from the seventh floor building of his hotel room in Powari, IIT- Mumbai campus.

A post graduate student in Computer Engineering at IIT- Madras, Stephen Sunny (24) had taken his life by hanging from his hostel room. Another Btech student at IIT- Madras had tried to end his life by consuming sleeping pills.

With the Congress conducting a silent protest march towards the premier institute, the issue will be discussed across the political and bureaucratic spectrum on what ails in IITs and whether students are being tormented due to their religion.

20230220-111003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fighting Maoists: Govt to complete pending work on 215 km stretch...

    MP Minister threatens to get Khurshid’s book on Ayodhya banned in...

    Twitter restores verified blue tick of Vice Prez’s personal handle

    ‘Ye Luthrey’ from ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ presents title character’s journey of trial...