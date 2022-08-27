INDIA

Student union polls: Nirmal Choudhary elected president of Rajasthan University

Nirmal Chaudhary, an independent candidate and NSUI rebel, was on Saturday elected as the president of Rajasthan University in the student union polls held on Friday.

Students could be heard raising slogans in the name of Sachin Pilot soon after the news of Chaudhary’s victory came in.

Niharika Jorwal, the daughter of Pilot camp leader and Cabinet minister Murari Lal Meena, came second. Like Chaudhary, she was also denied ticket by the NSUI and hence she contested as an independent candidate.

Now questions are being raised as to on what basis the NSUI selected Ritu Barala.

It was a close contest between Choudhary and Jorwal. While Chaudhary got 4,843 votes, Niharika managed 2,578 votes.

Ritu Barala of the NSUI, who came third, got 2,010 votes while Narendra Yadav of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) came fourth with 988 votes.

