The results of the student union elections for Rajasthan University were announced on Saturday, in which the NSUI, backed by the Congress, has drawn a blank while the BJP-backed ABVP has won five seats, with the SFI winning two seats and others caliming seven seats on presidential posts.

As the National Students Union of India (NSUI) failed to win a single seat, former CM Vasundhara Raje termed it as the anger of the student community due to the misrule of the Congress in the state.

Raje said, “NSUI has not got a single president’s post.”

“The student power has expressed the anger of the people stricken by the misrule of the Congress in the state. If only the state government wants to see the mirror…,” she added.

Similarly, BJP state president Satish Poonia commented on the poor show by the NSUI, saying, “Congress double zero (00), Akela Rashtravad (05) Hero.”

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “The results of the student union elections held in the colleges of Rajasthan show that NSUI is following the footsteps of Congress. This condition is not called a bad defeat, but a complete wipe out.”

It needs to be mentioned here that Nirmal Chaudhary, an independent candidate and NSUI rebel, was on Saturday elected as the president of Rajasthan University in the student union polls held on Friday.

Students were heard raising slogans in the name of Sachin Pilot soon after the news of Chaudhary’s victory came in.

Niharika Jorwal, the daughter of Pilot camp leader and Cabinet minister Murari Lal Meena, came second. Like Chaudhary, she was also denied ticket by the NSUI and hence she contested as an independent candidate.

Now questions are being raised as to on what basis the NSUI selected Ritu Barala for the president’s post.

It was a close contest between Choudhary and Jorwal. While Chaudhary got 4,843 votes, Niharika managed 2,578 votes.

Ritu Barala of the NSUI, who came third, got 2,010 votes while Narendra Yadav of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) came fourth with 988 votes.

