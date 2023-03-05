INDIALIFESTYLE

Student urinates on co-passenger in New York-Delhi American Airlines flight

The Delhi police have lodged a case against a student for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger on a New York-Delhi American Airlines Flight, officials said on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Devesh Kumar Mahla, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Indira Gandhi International Airport said that they were looking into the matter.

The student was said to be drunk at the time of the incident.

The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York on Friday and landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi at 10.12 p.m. on Saturday.

“We have received a complaint of urination on a co-passenger from an American airline against one person, Arya Vohra, who is a student in the US and resident of Defence colony Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action,” said the DCP.

According to information, Vohra was asleep when he urinated. It also fell on a co-passenger. The Airline reported the matter to the authorities concerned after which action was initiated against the accused.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

