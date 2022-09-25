BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Student who shot principal arrested in Lucknow

The Class 12 student, who shot his principal in Sitapur on Saturday, was arrested from Lucknow on Sunday.

The country-made pistol, he used to shoot the principal, has also been recovered from his possession.

Circle Officer Mehmoodabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said that the student has been arrested from Lucknow and is being taken to Sitapur.

The principal, Ram Singh Verma, had reprimanded the boy for indiscipline and the boy shot at him on the campus in Sitapur on Saturday.

The incident took place in Adarsh Inter College in Sadarpur police station area.

The principal suffered one bullet wound in his stomach and was first taken to local Community Health Centre and later shifted to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

The doctors said bullet did not damage any of the vital organs and was taken out from the principal’s body.

