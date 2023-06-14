WORLD

Student wounds teacher in Bosnia school shooting

A 13-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at an elementary school in the northeastern Bosnian city of Lukavac, local officials said.

The victim was identified as an English teacher who also served as the school’s assistant headmaster. The assailant was arrested.

Lukavac Mayor Edin Dalic said on Wednesday on social media that no student was injured in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The University Clinical Centre Tuzla said the victim “suffered a gunshot wound to the neck”.

The Tuzla canton prosecutors said they had started an investigation into the shooting.

