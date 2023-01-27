Inaugurating the discussion on ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha, 2023,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that crores of students in the country are taking his exam and he derived pleasure from it.

Modi said that it was perhaps the first time where Pariksha Pe Charcha was being held in such cold weather, since it is usually held in February.

Ashwini, a student of Madurai Kendriya Vidyalaya, asked a question on the stress and pressure to score high marks in exams. Similarly, other students asked questions on how to deal with their family’s expectations if they do not score well in the exams.

Modi replied that it is natural for one’s family to have expectations from their children but it is concerning if the expectations are a result of social status.

He added that sometimes parents, despite knowing their child’s capabilities and calibre make tall claims among their peers.

They then expect the same from their children which creates “pressure on the children to score better marks.”

The PM gave the example of a cricket match and said that a cricketer focuses entirely on the ball when he enters the field and not on the spectators shouting “chauka, chauka!” (four).

He said that the player does not hit sixes and fours on the crowd’s demand and focuses on his game and the ball.

Modi advised the students to focus on their studies in a similar way and not feel pressurised.

The PM guided the students to introspect and understand their potential and not achieve less than their potential.

Arushi Thakur, a student from Himachal Pradesh said, “It is not clear from where do I start studying during exams, I often feel that I’ve forgotten everything that I had studied.”

Many other students asked the PM questions regarding time management and exam preparations.

Modi said that one should know how to manage time in exams and in life. He said that students’ work often piles up due to procrastination and not doing the work at the right time.

He advised the students to analyse the amount of time they want to dedicate to a particular subject to avoid spending hours on the subject that they are familiar and good at.

He added that the students should start reading the subject that they face difficulty in with a fresh mind.

The PM said that the students can learn time management by observing the working style of their mothers and advised them to utilise their time properly for studies.

