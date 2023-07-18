INDIA

Students beat two examiners in Bihar

: Two examiners were brutally assaulted by the students in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Tuesday.

The incident has occurred at Rajendra Mishra College during the examination of the second session of graduation Part 3 on Monday.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on the social media wherein a student was kicking and punching the examiners.

The entire incident took place after some students and parents assembled outside the examination hall of the college and used abusive language on the examiners. When guest Professors Dr Akshay Kumar Chaudhary and Dr Alok Jha came and asked them not to use abusive language, they started to beat them.

One of the accused attacked the two professors, kicking and punching them.

Prof. Dr Rajiv Jha, the Examination Controller of the college said: “We will lodge an FIR in Sadar police station. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras to identify the accused. The students and parents have passed lewd comments on the examiners.”

Meanwhile, the SHO said that a fight broke out in Rajendra Mishra College and a video also went viral on social media. “We are waiting for the formal complaint. The college administration has not approached yet.”

