Students continue vigil at JNU

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A few hours after violence rocked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the situation appeared to be limping back to normal.

The gates of the university were opened and students were seen moving in large numbers all over campus.

Students marched from Sabarmati hostel to the North Gate and from there went on to Ganga Dhaba, where they halted.

As the night slowly inched towards dawn, students showed no signs of returning to their rooms. They could be seen walking about in large numbers, raising slogans against the government and ABVP.

Sunday evening saw violence unleashed in the campus following groups of people, with faces covered, descend upon the campus to assault students and cause damage to property.

For the past few weeks, the JNU has been one of the centres of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Of late, the pro-CAA lobby in the university has also been vocal leading to tensions between both groups.

–IANS

