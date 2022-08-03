At least 15 girl students fell unconscious during a mock fire drill in St Xavier School Bettiah in West Champaran district on Wednesday, officials said.

The mock drill was conducted by the district Fire Department in the school premises. The students were asked to gather on a playing ground right under the sun around 10.30 a.m. as experts sought to train them on how to deal with a fire that broke out in a LPG cylinder.

As there was intense heat, the girls fell unconscious one by one on the ground. There was no ambulance at the school when the mock drill was taking place. Six students were taken to the hospital after the arrival of an ambulance.

The remaining nine students recovered a few minutes after they were brought inside the school building.

“We have immediately rescued the students and taken them inside the school premises. The victims are safe and recovering well. They fell unconscious due to heat and probably not having eaten food. We have called the doctors and sent six students to the hospital,” the school Principal said in a written statement.

