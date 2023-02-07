HEALTHINDIA

Students’ food poisoning: Karnataka Police lodge FIR against college management

Karnataka Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against the college management in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the food poisoning case in which 231 students fell seriously sick after meals at the hostel mess.

District Education Officer Dr Jagadish had lodged a complaint with Kadri police station against the management of the City College of Nursing , alleging that suspicious, poisonous food is being given to girl hostel inmates.

It also mentions that the management has not maintained hygiene during preparation of food and while admitting the students to hospitals, the management had kept the district administration in the dark.

The District Education Officer, Principal, and district officers jointly inspected the kitchen of the hostel. The samples of food items, drinking water, stored meat and other articles have been sent to the lab. The direction had been given not to prepare any food in the kitchen.

Following the incident, the meeting of parents and college management had been organised where parents vented their ire on non-availability of hygienic food, and a few parents maintain that they don’t know in which hospital their kids are being treated. A holiday has been declared in the college till future directions.

Dakshina Kannada District Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar stated on Tuesday that 116 students are still being treated at the various hospitals, and their stools, and blood samples have been sent for testing.

The incident had taken place at around 9 p.m. on Monday. Sources say the students fell sick after eating ghee rice and chicken. While 115 students have returned to the hostel after the treatment, a special medical team, with an ambulance, had been sent to the hostel to monitor their condition.

