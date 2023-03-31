INDIALIFESTYLE

Students from Class 1 to 8 to be promoted without exams in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed that all students from Classes 1 to 8 studying in the schools under the Basic Education Council, will be promoted to the next class without examinations.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, UP Basic Education Council.

The notification is issued every year as there is a provision to promote children from Class one to eight to the next class under the Right to Education Act. They cannot fail under any circumstances.

As per the order, the promotion of any student from Class 1 to 8 in the academic session 2022-23 will not be stopped in all council and recognised schools run under the council.

Instructions have also been given to distribute report cards of students on the basis of annual examination.

Director general, school education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “The state government has no retention policy.

According to this, no child will fail. This order is in accordance with the same RTE Act.”

20230331-084002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Space sector reforms, growth of space economy top priorities: ISRO’s new...

    Odisha livestock inspector found to have assets worth Rs 7.21 cr

    TN health department to take up necessary measures before monsoon

    Oppn stages walkout from Rajya Sabha over inflation