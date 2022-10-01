INDIALIFESTYLE

Students from school set up by President participate in 5G live demo

For over 100 students, teachers, and residents at SLS Memorial Residential School in Odisha’s remote Pahadpur village, it was a memorable occasion and lifetime experience as they became a part of a unique live demonstrative class through 5G network on Saturday.

This also made its way to history as the SLS Memorial Residential school founded by President Droupadi Murmu in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, became the first school in the state to experience transformational high-speed 5G technology.

The students participated in a successful live 5G use case demonstration in the education sector, with Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. The students also connected on Jio True5G with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries from Delhi.

“We are very happy that 5G service has been launched in our school. The Prime Minister tells us how the new technology will help us in imparting education,” said a student of the school.

In memory of her husband Shyam Charan Murmu, the President converted her in-laws’ ancestral house into this educational institution and it remains very close to her heart.

