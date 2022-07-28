Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Thursday said all the students who were administered Covid jab with one syringe are safe, but will be kept under observation for 28 days to monitor their health.

Talking to mediapersons, the Minister said, “No sign of any infectious diseases has been noticed from samples collected from the students, however, all of them will be kept under observation for 28 days so that their health could be monitored.”

On the violation of “one needle-one syringe-only one time” protocol, he said, “Definitely it was a major lapse and that’s why an FIR has been lodged against the person who was guilty.”

On Wednesday, over 30 students at Jain Public School in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district were administered Covid-19 jab with a single syringe, a sheer violation of “one needle-one syringe-only one time” protocol.

When the vaccination was underway, father of a student noticed that the nursing student was not changing syringe and raised an alarm.

The nursing student defended himself stating that he has one syringe to vaccinate all students.

“I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials (vaccines and other kits) gave single syringe,” said the nursing student.

An inquiry was initiated against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunisation Officer who was in-charge of sending the vaccination team.

