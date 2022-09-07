INDIA

Students involved in supplying drugs held in Delhi

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested seven accused and recovered 28 bloat papers of LSD, 12.6 gms MDMA, 84 gms curated marijuana and 220 gms hashish from them. Three operations were conducted in which they were caught.

“We learnt that they targeted youngsters as their primary consumers. Students were first made addicted to the drugs in college itself and then they were lured into selling the drugs to others to get the money to pay for their addiction,” said DCP KPS Malhotra.

The official said in the first operation they found that the drugs were being supplied inside Delhi through a courier service.

The police said that this information was developed and an MBA student was apprehended from Wazirabad. He told the police that a BBA pass student supplied him the drugs and he was also caught.

In the second operation acting on specific information, one IIM dropout was apprehended from Kirti Nagar and 28 bloat papers of LSD and 12.06 gm MDMA was recovered. Two more people were detained at his instance.

In the third operation two persons were arrested from Delhi’s Burari with 220 gms of hashish.

