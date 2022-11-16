INDIA

Students made to dance to Azan in sports meet, Hindu outfits protest in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Hindu outfits staged a protest in Udupi district of Karnataka on Wednesday alleging that Hindu students were forced to dance to Azan during a sports meet.

The incident took place during a Zonal Sports Meet organised in Shankaranarayana near Udupi town on the premises of the Mother Theresa Memorial School. The video of students dancing to the Azan had gone viral on social media.

The organisers have maintained that the dance was performed to a song which represented Hindu, Islam and Christian religions at the inaugural session.

However, the agitators condemned the move of making Hindu students perform to Azan. The protest was staged at a junction in Shankaranarayana. The agitators have also warned the organisers not to hurt the feelings of Hindus.

The college authorities have clarified that during the prayers in the sports meet, Azan was played for 30 seconds and there was no intention to hurt feelings of any religion. Sources said that the administration apologised in the backdrop of the development and requested not to make it an issue.

The police said they have not got any complaint in this regard. Tension prevailed for some time in the Shankaranarayana region following the protest by Hindu outfits.

20221116-144203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DMK stands for ‘dynasty, money, katta panchayat’: JP Nadda

    Odisha police arrest CA in ‘fraud’ loan app case

    After ugly tussle Karnataka shunts out Sindhuri and Nag from Mysuru

    Retired TN police official leaves his loaded pistol in train, collects...