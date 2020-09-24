Students of classes 10-12 can go to school from Oct 1 in TN

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it would permit students of classes 10 to 12 to go to school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers from October 1.

According to the government order, permission is given to students of 10th, 11th and 12th class studying in government and government-aided and private schools to come to school voluntarily to take guidance from their teachers and further related works.

The government said, schools can call 50 per cent of the teachers taking classes for 10th, 11th and 12th classes at a time in areas outside the Covid-19 containment zones from October 1.

–IANS

vj/kr