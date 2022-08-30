INDIA

Students of J’khand school assault teacher, two others after poor result

Students of a school in Jharkhand angered over the results of the Class 9 practical exam allegedly assaulted a teacher and two school staff.

The incident has been reported from Dumka district. The enraged students of Gopikandar Pahadiya Awasiya school tied a teacher Kumar Suman, Head Clerk Lipik Suniram Chore and Achinto Kumar Mallik to a mango tree, and beat them.

It has been learnt that 11 of 36 students had failed in the practical examination.

After the announcement of the results, the students assaulted the mathematics teacher and two staffers. Kumar Suman is said to have sustained injuries.

Later, senior officials and police went to the school following which the situation was brought under control. The accused students have been expelled.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two youths entered a school at Jayanagar block headquarters in Koderma district and brandished revolvers which created panic for a while.

The youths, however, fled when they were confronted by Varun Kumar Singh, the in-charge headmaster of the government-run plus two school.

