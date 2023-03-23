The Jharkhand police lathicharged and fired tear gas shells to stop the students who were on their way to gherao the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, on Thursday afternoon against the new recruitment policy of the state government.

The protesting students then pelted stones at the police. Several students and policemen suffered injuries in the clash.

Student leader Jairam Mahto and others have been detained by the police.

The students stated that in the new recruitment policy of the state government, a ratio of 60-40 has been implemented for the recruitment for jobs, which would grant 40 per cent posts to the candidates from states other than Jharkhand.

The protesters demanded reservation of Class III and IV jobs for the native youth of the state.

Apart from this, in the roster of district-wise reservation issued by the government for appointments, the OBC reservation has been reduced to zero in many districts.

Earlier, students’ organisations had met state ministers and demanded withdrawal of the planning policy.

On Thursday, around 2,000 students of Jharkhand Youth Association and Jharkhand Students’ Union gathered at Shaheed Maidan near the Vidhan Sabha and raised slogans against the government.

The students also hurled empty bottles at JMM leader Mithilesh Thakur’s vehicle which was going towards the Assembly.

When the students tried to cross the police barricades, the police fired tear gas shells and lathicharged the students.

In view of the tension, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the area.

