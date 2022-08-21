Students, who had raised slogans in support of Pakistan during a Tiranga Yatra, have been booked under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.

A Tiranga rally was organised by a college in Aligarh during which some students allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. A complaint had been lodged with the college administration, along with videos of the procession. However, no action was taken and the college allegedly tried to suppress it.

The complainant then approached the police with the video, based on which, a case was registered against unknown students. The principal and the manager of the college have also been named as accused of “disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant”.

“A rally was organised by our college. Teachers walked ahead of us in the procession, followed by us. There were many students. Suddenly, we heard slogans of ‘Pakistan zindabad’. We immediately informed our teachers about it. I only heard the slogans. I do not know whether they were being raised by students of the college or outsiders,” said a student.

The principal said that though they received complaints, no video proof of the incident could be found.

Aligarh Superintendent of Police (Rural), Palash Bansal, said that during the rally, in addition to the patriotic slogans, some objectionable slogans were raised.

“We took cognizance of the case after seeing the video. Action has been taken against the principal and the manager,” Bansal said.

