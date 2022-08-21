INDIA

Students, principal booked for pro-Pak slogans in Aligarh

NewsWire
0
0

Students, who had raised slogans in support of Pakistan during a Tiranga Yatra, have been booked under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.

A Tiranga rally was organised by a college in Aligarh during which some students allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. A complaint had been lodged with the college administration, along with videos of the procession. However, no action was taken and the college allegedly tried to suppress it.

The complainant then approached the police with the video, based on which, a case was registered against unknown students. The principal and the manager of the college have also been named as accused of “disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant”.

“A rally was organised by our college. Teachers walked ahead of us in the procession, followed by us. There were many students. Suddenly, we heard slogans of ‘Pakistan zindabad’. We immediately informed our teachers about it. I only heard the slogans. I do not know whether they were being raised by students of the college or outsiders,” said a student.

The principal said that though they received complaints, no video proof of the incident could be found.

Aligarh Superintendent of Police (Rural), Palash Bansal, said that during the rally, in addition to the patriotic slogans, some objectionable slogans were raised.

“We took cognizance of the case after seeing the video. Action has been taken against the principal and the manager,” Bansal said.

20220821-152204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunainaa to play lead in female-centric flick ‘Regina’

    Remo D’Souza, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis reunite after 10 yrs on...

    GoAir pilot refused to land at Patna airport after technical snag

    Wear your patriotism