INDIA

Students protest against police high-handedness

NewsWire
0
0

The Jamnagar Government Dental College students on Wednesday staged a protest demanding action against the city police.

Their allegation was that police illegally entered their hostel and beat four students and even took them to the police station. Police have refuted all these allegations.

A student leader alleged that during the birthday party of a dental student on Tuesday night some policemen in civil dress entered the college hostel, and entered into a heated argument. Later they slapped students, and took them to the police station, said the complaint, adding that the B division police did not take their complaint on this.

Refuting these allegations, the B division Police Inspector H.P. Zala told IANS, “B division police had received wireless messages from the city control room at 2 a.m. asking local police to reach the Dental college hostel as control room had received complaints of noise and quarrel at the hostel.

The Officer denied that police had illegally entered the hostel and beat students.

“There is no question of lodging complaints as police personnel were discharging their duty and have not misbehaved with students,” he said.

20221228-144205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP tactically successful in pushing Hindutva agenda in northeast

    Raj govt launches ‘I am Udaan’ as 62% women unaware of...

    ‘Am merely doing my duty’: Wankhede flays attacks by Maha Minister

    Brain dead lady’s organs save lives of two soldiers