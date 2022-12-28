The Jamnagar Government Dental College students on Wednesday staged a protest demanding action against the city police.

Their allegation was that police illegally entered their hostel and beat four students and even took them to the police station. Police have refuted all these allegations.

A student leader alleged that during the birthday party of a dental student on Tuesday night some policemen in civil dress entered the college hostel, and entered into a heated argument. Later they slapped students, and took them to the police station, said the complaint, adding that the B division police did not take their complaint on this.

Refuting these allegations, the B division Police Inspector H.P. Zala told IANS, “B division police had received wireless messages from the city control room at 2 a.m. asking local police to reach the Dental college hostel as control room had received complaints of noise and quarrel at the hostel.

The Officer denied that police had illegally entered the hostel and beat students.

“There is no question of lodging complaints as police personnel were discharging their duty and have not misbehaved with students,” he said.

