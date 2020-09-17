Students protest demanding expulsion of Shafi’s Son Anas

Dhaka, Sep 17 (IANS) Thousands of students staged protest demanding the expulsion of Anas Madani, son of chief (Amir) of the Madrasa and chief of Hifazat-e-Islami Ahmed Shafi, from Hathazari Darul Uloom Mueenul Islam Madrasa in Hathajari of Chittagong.

At the same time, the students demanded the appointment of a new chief, replacing the present chief of the Madrasa.

The protest against Shafi (103), who is suffering from various diseases, started after the Johar prayers on Wednesday as the students accused him for sacking at least 11 teachers and officials without any reason, under the influence of Maulana Anas Madani.

Hathazari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) and Upazila Nirbahi Officer could not be reached for comment.

Anas Madani has also been accused of influencing the Hathazari Madrasa, Hefazat-e-Islam and the Qaumi Madrasa Board (BEFAC)

It is learned that Shafi has been unable to supervise the madrasa for a long time due to his too old age as he is undergoing treatment.

Hifazat-e-Islam chief had reportedly made a public appearance at an event in January 2019 where he said that not allow girls to study.

Shafi who also runs the Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam madrasa in Chattogram’s Hathazari asked the attendees to make some promises which included the promise of growing bear following Sunnah, offering regular prayers and making girls wear hijab.

The Hifazat chief in an audio said parents may let their daughters study up to grade five so that the girls can keep a tab on their husband’s finances and write letters to them.

Shafi is also the chairman of Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh, the agency consisting of the six Qawmi education boards.

He is often called ‘Tentul Hujur’ (Tamarind Mullah) by his critics for his misogynistic remarks because he once had compared women with ‘Tentul’ (tamarind), which he said make man’s mouth water on 2013.

Shafi’s organisation made global headlines in 2013 when its members carried out mayhem in Dhaka’s Motijheel after calling a rally against the government’s policies on different issues, including women and education.

