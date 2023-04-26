INDIA

Students sensitised on mechanised forces of Army

NewsWire
0
0

An educational-cum-motivational tour for students of the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Post Graduate Government College in Sector 11 in Chandigarh was organised by ‘Flaming Arrow Brigade’ under the aegis of the ‘Vajra Corps’ on Wednesday.

Seventy students and four faculty members visited New Amritsar military station for an enriching experience. The students were exposed to the rich history, evolution and functioning of mechanised forces of the Indian Army, an official statement said.

Brig P. Sunil Kumar, Commander ‘Flaming Arrow Brigade’, while addressing the students shared his experience and motivated them to strive hard to achieve their dreams. The young officers from the brigade also interacted with students and provided them with a deep insight into the ethos, tradition and glorious past of the Indian Army.

The students were given an informative insight on the equipment held with the mechanised forces of the Army during the visit. The students and faculty members exchanged their views on various issues during the interactive session.

For many of the students, it was the first time that they had visited a military station. This visit gave students a broad horizon of the Indian Army’s commitment towards safeguarding the nation.

20230426-194203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Benaf Dadachandji plays a perfectionist boss in ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

    Eight injured after man sets woman on fire in Kerala train

    ‘KGF’ makers share crucial update about Part 3

    Airbnb Seeks 12 People To Live Anywhere For a Year