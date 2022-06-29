As the opposition parties in Bihar boycotted the Monsoon session of the Assembly over the Agnipath scheme, a group of more than 200 students protested in Patna and tried to enter the Assembly.

The protesters were stopped at JP roundabout on Wednesday leading to a confrontation between them and the police personnel. The demonstrators wanted to visit the Assembly and stage a protest there.

The students shouted slogans against the Central government and demanded withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

The protesting students also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs against the arrested students and their release from jail.

The opposition parties in Bihar protested against the Agnipath scheme and boycotted the proceedings of the Monsoon session.

On Wednesday, the fourth day of the Monsoon session, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties sat on a ‘dharna’ outside the chamber of the Assembly Speaker and demanded a discussion on the Agnipath scheme in the Assembly.

Bihar has witnessed massive violence during the protest over Agnipath scheme from June 17 to 19.

Many trains were set on fire in the state, including state capital Patna. More than 1,000 students were arrested on alleged charges of arson and damaging government properties during the protest.

