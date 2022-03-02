WORLD

Studying ways to reduce reliance on Russian gas: Italy’s PM

By NewsWire
0
0

Italy’s government is studying ways to reduce the country’s reliance on gas imports from Russia, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has told Parliament.

Draghi sought to reassure Italians concerned about the rising security risks and spiraling energy prices stemming from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict that “the government is working non-stop to counter the possible repercussions.”

Energy prices have been surging in Italy since before the Ukraine crisis. According to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), energy prices surged 29.1 per cent in December 2021 and a further 38.6 per cent in January, Xinhua news agency reported.

Preliminary data show that prices will continue to increase as a result of the crisis.

Draghi noted that Italy imports 95 per cent of the natural gas it uses, and more than 40 per cent of its total imports come from Russia. He said that gas imports from Russia are not expected to be suspended, but “it is important to assess all eventualities.”

With spring approaching, the rising temperatures will reduce the need for gas for heating. The country has 2.5 billion cubic metres of gas in storage, which should allow it to absorb disturbances in supply, he said.

The “situation risks being more complex for the next winter period and also for the more immediate future,” he acknowledged.

20220302-102203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.