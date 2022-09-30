New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANSlife) Admit it, curls have become the new “It” hairstyle! Celebs, influencers, and TikTok stars love sharing the best way to curl and maintain those locks on their channels.

Curly hair is beautiful but not necessarily easy to take care of. When it comes to styling it, there are so many options to choose from; hair gels, conditioners, creams, hair sprays and whatnot.

And yes, it can get confusing, resulting in us lazy souls sporting that mundane bun, again! But not anymore, as Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, founders of Arata shares with IANSlife how you can style and enhance those big curls.

Just Let Them Be!

One thing that we strongly believe in is enhancing your curls and not taming them! Your natural curls are beautiful and look their best in their natural state!

After a quick shampoo and conditioner, apply the Arata Advanced Curl Care Curly Hair Cream on damp hair as it defines your natural curl pattern and moisturises them. Let them dry naturally and live their best life!

Some Texture Ft. Some Colour

Curly hair can take a lot of time to grow. Well, not really, as your hair is growing but it takes forever before you see a noticeable change in your length because it keeps getting curlier. So cutting them might be the last thing on your mind when looking for a change.

Get them dyed instead! It’s the best way to change your look completely without losing inches. There are many options: highlights, lowlights, e-girl hair, crown colour, etc. And colours? Red, blonde, pink, blue- the possibilities are endless!

Get Knotty!

On the days you want to take a break from that big hair bun, add another one. No, really!

Simply part your hair from the middle, take one section of it, and tie it up in a tiny bun. Then, repeat on the other side.

You can also let some hair loose and tie a smaller section of the hair and that’s it. Use the Arata Advanced Curl Care Curly Hair Cream to tame flyways, as it gives a much-refined look. These 90s-inspired space buns have their cult following. After all, it hardly takes five minutes to nail this look!

Accessorise It Right

On the days your curls are living their best life and not letting you style them the way you want to, just accessorise them.

Spray the Arata Advanced Curl Care Detangling Spray all over your hair to detangle it, then comb your hair backwards and secure it with a statement headband or a bandana.

Another great option is to add a pop of colour by wearing tiny hair accessories. After all, the 90s trends are making a comeback!

