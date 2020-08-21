Styria GP: Quartararo wary of Dovizioso’s record at Red Bull Ring

Spielberg (Austria), Aug 21 (IANS) MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo is looking to do better at the Red Bull Ring this weekend after his eighth-place finish at the Austrian GP. Spielberg is the venue once again for the Styria GP.

“For me it’s wide open but again to have a second race in Austria, Andrea (Dovizioso) is super fast here and in all the next tracks, of course, I think he’s one of the main contenders but many manufacturers are there,” Quartararo said in pre-event press conference.

“We will try to make our best this weekend, we had good pace last weekend so we want to work a little bit better so that we are fighting with the podium guys,” noted the Frenchman.

Dovizioso cut the gap to 11 points between the leading duo in the title fight with his victory last week.

“We try something new every time we do a race. You can understand a lot of things, more so than the practice sessions, so it’s normal for everyone. I think that we showed really good speed in the race, but I still don’t feel good mid-corner and on exit,” said Dovizioso, when asked whether or not he’ll be trying some different settings in order to try and gain more speed around the Red Bull Ring.

“We have to be better, and especially because we can bring that to upcoming tracks. Some competitors will be stronger this week because they couldn’t get the result last time and so they will be hungry and like everyone, they will have seen things in the race. For sure, the weather will decide things. I think it will be hot tomorrow and maybe Sunday not so much, but I think it will be a different weekend.”

