A Police Sub-Inspector was critically injured when three miscreants opened indiscriminate fire on him in Jagatpur area under the Rohania police circle in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district, police said.

The 2015 batch Police Sub-Inspector Ajay Yadav suffered bullet injuries on chest and had been admitted to a hospital.

The assailants fled after looting service pistol and wallet of Yadav.

A massive checking drive was launched in the district after sealing its border while police officers in adjoining districts were also alerted.

Commissioner of Police Satish Ganesh said, “Yadav, is currently posted at Luxa police station, was standing at the plot, where his house is being constructed when the three miscreants opened fire at him. Later, they fled the scene.”

Yadav was immediately rushed to hospital and the Police Commissioner added that his condition was ‘critical but stable’.

All senior officials of Commissionerate and Varanasi Rural district reached the spot and a manhunt was launched for arrest of the assailants.

The police were trying to identify the assailants and also ascertain the motive behind the attack.

