In a battle between two U-11 players from Maharashtra, Mayur Hiru Niraguda got the better of Dhruv Dubey 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 in a second round match that went the distance at the Shoppers Stop Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championship here on Saturday.

In another match that went the distance, UP’s Shubham Kumar beat Harsh Joshi from Maharashtra 11-8, 11-0, 4-11, 5-11, 11-8 in the event presented by Bombay Gymkhana at their glass-backed courts here.

In the boys’ under-15 category, Atharva Mendhe of Maharashtra overcame a slow start to defeat statemate Tanush Mathur 0-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9.

A total of 742 players, representing 23 States, are participating in the event which is the top tournament for young squash players in the country.

Results:

Boys Under-11 (1st Round): Krishiv Mittal, MH, def. Jay Shingava, MH, 11-0 11-1 11-3; Akshay Kejriwal, MH, def. Veer Vohra, MH, 14-12 11-8 11-5; Siddharth Mamania, MH, def. Bhadra Tolia, MH, 11-9 11-2 11-3; Agastya Puri, MH, def. Prakash Pardhi, MH, 11-5 12-10 11-5; Nirvaan Parikh, MH, def. Neev Shah, MH, 11-4 11-3 11-5; Mesh Gangan, MH, def. Rushabh Bhagwat, MH, 11-7 11-2 11-9; Aarav Agrawal, MP, def. Mukesh Nirguda, MH, 11-3 11-0 11-0; Shivansh Singh Nirwal, DL, def. Rajvir Dugar, MH, 11-3 11-1 11-1; Nirmaan Chamaria, MH, def. Gurvaan Chopra, MH, 11-6 11-1 11-4; Rahul Pandurang Niraguda, MH, def. Paranjaay Mahtani, MH, 11-5 11-8 11-5; Kesanth S V, TN, def. Saahas Malhotra, MH, 11-0 11-0 11-0; Ayaan Arambhan, MH, def. Dhruv Rajkannu, TN, 11-6 11-4 11-3; Ishaan Goenka, MH, def. Suresh Lende, MH, 11-5 11-5 11-3.

(2nd Round) Prithviaarav Niranjan (9/16), TN, def. Arhaan Pansari, MH, 11-1 11-3 11-3; Armaan Choudhary, MH, def. Kian Bobinmaker, MH, 11-1 11-1 11-1; Shourya Rakshit (17/32), MH, def. Ansh Shah, MH, 11-1 11-1 11-0; Kiyan Bulsara, WB, def. Krishiv Mittal, MH, 5-11 11-6 13-11 11-9; Avyukt Krishnamurthy (17/32), TN, def. Akshay Kejriwal, MH, 11-7 11-5 11-5; Mayur Hiru Niraguda (17/32), MH, def. Dhruv Dubey, MH, 11-7 11-8 6-11 10-12 11-9.

Boys Under-13 (1st round): Aadi Kothari, MH, def. Veer Singh, MH, 11-3 11-9 11-7; Ansh Somani, MH, def. Vedant Bahri, MH, 11-4 11-6 11-5; Vivan Rajpuria, MH, def. Akshaj Agrawal, MH, 11-8 11-7 8-11 11-4; Yusuf Pardiwala, MH, def. Reyansh Chheda, MH, 11-3 11-3 11-3; Ayaan Dalal, MH, def. Dhanvin Shroff, MH, 11-9 11-3 6-11 8-11 11-5; Ranvir Bhatia, MH, def. Thivikshan Thivikshan, TN, 5-11 11-6 11-2 11-4; Ronak Singh, RJ, def. Adjjawharlal Pandian, TN, 11-6 12-10 6-11 11-6.

Boys Under-15 (1st round): Shubham Kumar, UP, def. Harsh Joshi, MH, 11-8 11-0 4-11 5-11 11-8; Jai Arya, JH, def. Krishnav Bubna, MH, 11-8 11-4 11-9; Atharva Mendhe, MH, def. Tanush Mathur, MH, 0-11 11-5 11-9 8-11 11-9; Narayan Pandurang Darvada, MH, def. Prajwal Manwar, MH, 9-11 11-6 11-8 11-9; Vedant Shah, KA, def. Parth Shelke, MH, 11-4 11-9 7-11 11-6; Shant Hingorani, MH, def. Jyotirmay Bhadech, MH, 8-11 11-3 11-6 11-7.

Boys Under-17 (1st round): Ayaan Kedia, MH, def. Anshuman Tekriwal, WB, 11-4 11-4 11-6; Kavya Anand, MH, def. Tejasveer Duhan, HR, 11-2 11-3 11-4; Narayan Manohar Lachka, MH, def. Daksh Singh Thakur, MP, 11-4 11-3 11-2; Siddharth Bhandari, MH, def. Vansh Agarwal, TN, 11-3 11-2 11-4.

