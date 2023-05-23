Assam Hockey, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Chandigarh won their respective pool matches on the sixth day at the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 here at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Assam Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey 27-0 in a Pool E contest. Rohit Yadav (4′, 6′, 19′, 19′, 34′, 37′, 38′, 38′, 46′, 49′) stood out to be the top goal-scorer for Assam Hockey as he opened the account for his side and scored ten goals.

Md. Isteyak Raja (7′, 9′, 12′, 60′) scored four goals to help his side maintain the lead whereas Amit Dayal (16′, 17′, 52′), Ritik Patir (51′, 59′, 59′) and captain Neck Ali'(51′ 57′, 58′) scored three goals each. Ritesh Gupta (11′, 33′) scored a brace while Sobit Karki (10′) and Suraj Thakur (60′) contributed with one goal each.

Hockey Punjab defeated Delhi Hockey 2-0 in the second match of the day in Pool E. Harshdeep Singh (25′) and Diljeet Singh (44′) netted one goal each as Hockey Punjab registered their third consecutive win to remain on the top in their pool.

In the third match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 8-1. Gurpreet Singh (27′, 29′, 51′) scored a hat-trick whereas Misbah Khan (24′), Gurjeet Singh (41′), Sukhmanpreet Singh (41′), Sukhpreet Singh (46′), and Suraj Kumar Sah (55′) contributed with one goal for Hockey Chandigarh. It was Hockey Chandigarh’s third consecutive win in the tournament. On the other side, Moohamed Jaeed (54′) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Arunachal.

Earlier on Monday, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-0. Shubham Rajbhar (35′, 45′) scored a brace for his side whereas captain Ravindra Pratap Yadav (16′) and Ritesh Pandey (49′) contributed one goal to script the win for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

In the other match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 4-1. Cheepurapalli Anil Kumar (2′), Palepu Hanumanthu (12′), Shaik Irfan (30’+) and Kotte Charan Kumar (50′) scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra. Meanwhile, Surendaran (58′) struck the sole goal for Le Puducherry Hockey in the match.

In the final match on Monday, Hockey Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 8-1. Sunil (14′, 28′, 45′) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Haryana. Happy (22′), Raman (30′), Jitender (37′), Captain Nitish (41′) and Kuldeep (53′) scored one goal each to help Hockey Haryana get the win.

