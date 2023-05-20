Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey picked up important victories on Day 3 of the 13th Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Telangana Hockey 19-0 in the Pool G contest. Karan Gautam (4′, 7′, 26′), Tushar Parmar (9′, 30′, 25′), Ritendra Pratap Singh (11′, 12′, 29′), and Subhan Abid (23′, 46′, 57′) scored hat-tricks each to help Hockey Madhya Pradesh get the win. Sohil Ali (2′, 16′), and Aashir Aadil Khan (36′, 37′) also netted a brace each in the match, while Siddharth Ben (34′), Sami Rizwan (48′), and Avtar Nayak (53′) scored a goal each in the match as well for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The second game of the day witnessed Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeating Kerala Hockey 35-0 in a Pool A match.

Satyam Pandey (2′, 5′, 9′, 16′, 49′, 56′), and Ujjwal Pal (14′, 20′, 21′, 38′, 43′, 49′) struck six goals each, while Ketan Kushwaha (33′, 3”, 5”, 51′, 51′) scored five goals in the match for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Arun Pal (15′, 28′, 30′), Vishal Pandey (3”, 45′, 59′), and Rahul Rajbhar (46′, 50′, 59′) also netted hat-tricks each while Rahul Yadav (25′, 53′) and Captain Ajeet Yadav (37′, 60′) scored a brace each in the match. Ajay Kumar Gond (10′), Ashu Maurya (19′), Irafan Husain (27′), Ajay Kumar Yadav (30′), and Triloki Venvanshi (46′) scored a goal each as well to help Uttar Pradesh Hockey get the win, Hockey India informed in a release on Saturday.

The third game of the day saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Hockey Himachal 18-0 in a Pool B contest. Jolen Topno (4′, 18′, 25′), Nicolas Topno (20′, 31′, 35′), and Devit Barla (30′, 44′, 59′) scored hat-tricks each, while Rohit Pradhan (6′, 29′), Ankit Ekka (37′, 43′), and Faguwa Horo (48′, 54′) netted a brace each to help Hockey Jharkhand pick 18-0 win. Jems Nag (8′), Asim Ekka (24′), and Ghuran Lohra (26′) also scored a goal each for Hockey Jharkhand in the match.

In the fourth match of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey picked up a 23-0 win over Puducherry Hockey.

Shubham Rajbhar (1′, 10′, 17′, 45′, 51′, 53) and Srijan Yadav (5′, 7′, 22′, 41′, 50′, 58′) scored six goals each in the match to help Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey get the victory. Captain Ravindra Pratap Yadav (1′, 8′), Ritesh Pandey (22′, 54′), Tahir Faraz (29′, 60′), Sujeet Rajb’ar (39′, 58′), and Golu Yadav (49′, 55′) also scored a brace each in the match, while Mithlesh Singh (6′) scored a goal as well in the match to get his name on the scoresheet for Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey.

Earlier on Friday, Hockey Arunachal beat Hockey Gujarat 13-0 in the fourth match of the Day 2 of the tournament. Jameer Xaxa (4′, 22′, 25′, 37′, 52′) scored five goals in the match, while Moohamed Jaeed (2′, 20′, 28′, 57′) scored four goals in the contest for Hockey Arunachal. Shatish Kumar Thakur (35′, 48′, 55′) also netted a hat-trick while Captain Tai Tadh scored a goal as well to help his side get a comfortable win.

