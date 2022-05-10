Hockey Bengal, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Punjab won their respective pool matches comfortably on the seventh day of the 12th Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship 2022, here on Tuesday.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-1 in Pool C. Karan Shaw (30′, 57′) scored a brace while Aman Kumar Thakur (33′) and Ayush Prasad (34′) also found the net for the winning side. The hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu’s lone goal was scored by Praveen A in the 45th minute.

In Pool H matches, Hockey Chandigarh outplayed Hockey Assam 11-2, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 8-0.

In the first match of Pool H, Gurpreet Singh (1′, 9′, 18′) and captain Gurjeet Singh (9′, 13′, 31′) slammed a hat-trick each, while Komalpreet Singh (20′), Karanjot Singh (27′), Rajveer Gill (36′), Fateh Singh (41′) and Pankaj Sharma (58′) struck a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh. Assam Hockey’s two goals were scored by Dhananjoy Mandal (55′) and Manasrij Boro (59′).

In the other Pool H tie, Hockey Madhya Pradesh outplayed Hockey Maharashtra 8-0. Captain Raja Bhaiya Kori (2′, 11′, 43′) struck a hat-trick, while Karan Gautam (22′, 38′) scored a brace for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Siddharth Ben (3′), Ritendra Pratap Singh (15′), and Azad Sultani (36′) were the other goal-getters for the winning team.

20220510-190257