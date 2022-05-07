Gurpreet Singh struck five goals to guide Hockey Chandigarh to a huge 11-3 win over Hockey Maharashtra in a preliminary group match on the fourth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022, here on Saturday.

Hockey Bihar, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Punjab registered comprehensive wins over their respective pool rivals here on Saturday.

In the first Pool H match, Hockey Chandigarh outplayed Hockey Maharashtra 11-3 with Gurpreet Singh scoring in the 2nd, 19th, 29th, 35th and 39th minutes. Komalpreet Singh (3′, 4′), Misbah Khan (20′), Fateh Singh (27′), Sukhmanpreet Singh (50′) and captain Gurjeet Singh (58′) also sounded the board for the winning team. Shivam Sachin Dhonde (23′), Udit Roop Saini (30′) and Arjun Santosh Hargude (58′) struck for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the other Pool H game, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam Hockey 7-1. Ritendra Pratap Singh (8′, 46′, 47′, 51′) scored four goals, while Karan Gautam (24′, 44′) struck a brace and captain Raja Bhaiya Kori (29′) scored the other goal for the winning side. Manasrij Boro (55′) scored the lone goal for Assam Hockey.

In Pool G matches, Hockey Bihar registered a comfortable 10-2 win over Hockey Arunachal, while Hockey Jammu & Kashmir defeated Telangana Hockey 4-0.

In the day’s first match, Hockey Bihar scored through Ravikant Kumar (47′, 52′, 57′), who slammed a hat-trick, along with Shanu Lama (3′, 15′), Amrendra Kumar Singh (23′, 30′) who scored a brace each while Vikas Kumar Yadav (8′), Mohammad Sameer (28′) and Atit Kumar (43′) scored a goal each. Hockey Arunachal’s two goals were scored by Sachin (32′) and Amarjeet Singh (37′).

In the next Pool G match, captain Rajveer Singh (34′, 47′) struck a brace, while Rohit Kumar (26′) and Dalip Dalip Anuragi (60′) scored the other goals for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir in the winning cause.

In the penultimate match of the day, Hockey Punjab beat Delhi Hockey 8-0 in Pool F. Prabhdeep Singh (18′), Prabhjot Singh (21′), Harpreet Singh (32′), Karan Singh (41′), Manpreet Singh (42′), Pritpal Singh (49′), Rohan Bhusan (53′) and Japnit Singh (58′) scored a goal each for Hockey Punjab.

Earlier on day three, Kerala Hockey defeated Hockey Mizoram 10-0 in Pool E. Muhammed Kaif (3′, 36′, 38′, 49′, 50′,) starred with five goals, while Shalik K.S. (29′, 58′) and Captain Soorya Rajendran (34′, 56′) each netted twice and Amit Lakra (25′) chipped in with a goal for the winning team.

