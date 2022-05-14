Hockey Jharkhand will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the final of the 12th Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship 2022 after both teams registered contrasting victories in their respective semifinal matches here on Saturday.

While the first semifinal turned out to be a close contest, the second was a one-sided affair. The final will be played on Sunday.

In the first semifinal, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 3-1 in the shootout after the two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the regulation 60 minutes. Sanjit Tirkey (38′) gave the Hockey Association of Odisha the lead, which was short-lived as Abhishek Tigga (39′) equalised for the winning team a minute later.

In the shoot-out, Rohit Tirkey, Asim Ekka and Abhishek Tigga converted their chances for Hockey Jharkhand, while Hockey Association of Odisha’s lone goal was scored by skipper Arbin Toppo.

Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a comfortable 8-0 win over Haryana Hockey in the second semi-final.

Captain Manoj Yadav (13′, 14′, 34′, 36′) scored four goals while Ajeet Yadav (26′, 49′) and Mohd Zaid Khan (37′, 55′) scored a brace each to help Uttar Pradesh Hockey seal a place in the Final of the tournament.

